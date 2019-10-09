Four men wanted for breaking into a locked room at a Jamaica subway station in September: cops

Police are looking for four men who broke into a locked room at a Jamaica train station last month.

According to police, at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, four unknown men broke into an MTA facility room located inside the Parsons Boulevard subway station by damaging the lock. Once inside, the suspects remained in the room for a short period of time before fleeing in an unknown direction.

There was no further damage or property removed from the location.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects on Oct. 9.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.