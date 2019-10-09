Registration now open for local businesses to participate in Flushing BID’s 2019-20 Coupon Book Program

The Flushing BID launched its fourth annual Coupon Program Tuesday, which aims to promote the diverse businesses in the heart of downtown Flushing.

Businesses in downtown Flushing are welcomed to participate in the program.

The Flushing Coupon Program was made possible by the Neighborhood 360 Grant of NYC Department of Small Business Services to identify, develop and launch commercial revitalization projects in partnership with local stakeholders.

This year, the Flushing BID will be working with Dealmoon, a digital marketing company, to execute the 2019-2020 coupon program in both electronic and print platforms.

The coupon deals will be released monthly from November 2019 to February 2020 on the Dealmoon application and website, which attracts a large group of consumers across the tri-state area.

Each month, the Flushing BID will promote 12 to 14 coupon deals from local businesses across all different sectors. The same coupon deals will also be on the paper coupon books and distributed within the same period of the electronic promotion.

Throughout the past two years, nearly 200 businesses participated and around 30,000 coupon books were distributed.

“Every year, consumers have shown strong interest in the Coupon Program and values offered by the businesses,” the Flushing BID said. “We truly believe this program will generate a positive impact on businesses during the shopping season, and also benefit consumers.”

The 2019-20 Coupon Book Program is currently open for registration at no charge. Local businesses in downtown Flushing area are welcomed to apply by contacting the Flushing BID at: 718-888-1805; or stop by the office, 135-20 39th Ave., 6th Fl., or email requests to fc@flushingbid.com.

For more information, visit Flushing BID’s website: flushingbid.com.