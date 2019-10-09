The Queens Interfaith Unity Walk is in Flushing on Oct. 19

Here’s the chance to walk in someone else’s shoes.

The Queens Interfaith Unity Walk will wind through Flushing on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 1 p.m.

Set to last about three hours, the 16th annual stroll kicks off at St. George’s Episcopal Church off Main Street at 135-32 38th Ave. From there, it’s off to the Sikh Center of New York (38-17 Parsons Blvd.), the Muslim Center of New York (137-64 Geranium Ave.), and Temple Gates of Prayer (38-20 Parsons Blvd.) before ending with light refreshments at the Hindu Temple Society of North America at 45-57 Bowne St.

At each stop, members from each house of worship will engage visitors in the tenets of their faiths and explain their traditions.

“Our Unity Walk recognizes all humanity as one,” said Sikh Center Board Member Harpreet Singh Wahan. “Let there be no strangers … through respect and mutual coexistence, we can ensure a better and safer world for all of us.”

Adem Carroll from the Muslim Progressive Traditionalist Alliance added: “We all need to show our solidarity and I hope the people of Queens will come and walk the Walk with us.”

Attendance is free, but registration is requested.

Active since 2013, the Flushing Interfaith Council is a coalition of religious groups dedicated to increasing tolerance and honoring the Flushing Remonstrance, a 1657 document that called for religious freedom in NYC, which was then a Dutch colony known as “New Netherlands.” In addition to this Saturday’s activity, the group organizes interfaith dinners, concerts, picnics, candlelight vigils, conversations and presentations.

As well as five entities that are part of the Unity Walk, council members include the Bahá’í Faith Community in Queens, Eckankar Community of Queens, Flushing Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), Free Synagogue of Flushing, Morningside Quaker Meeting, Muslim Progressive Traditionalist Alliance, Pax Christi Metro New York, and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Queens.

The Unity Walk is based on the Children of Abraham Peace Walk, a Brooklyn effort that has brought churches, mosques and synagogues together for more than a decade.

Image: Flushing Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)