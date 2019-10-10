Alleged Queens prostitute charged for causing the overdose death of a College Point man over the summer

An alleged Queens prostitute will be charged with allegedly causing the overdose death of a College Point man, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Angelina Barini, 41, was originally charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl in August 2019, and pleaded not guilty to causing the death of another man in Queens. She will be arraigned before the federal court in Brooklyn on Oct. 10 on the superseding indictment.

Barini has been detained pending trial. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment, and a maximum of life imprisonment.

“The defendant Angelina Barini now stands charged with dispensing deadly doses of narcotic drugs to two victims,” stated United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue. “Every life lost to the opioid crisis is of the utmost importance to this Office and our law enforcement partners, and we will work relentlessly to uncover the evidence proving who is responsible for each opioid death.”

According to the new charges, Barini is allegedly responsible for causing the overdose death of a 60-year-old man from College Point on Aug. 5.

Barini was arraigned for allegedly causing the death of a man who was inside a room at the Crown Motor Inn, located at 74-01 Queens Blvd., on July 11. The medical examiner found that the victim’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.

Video surveillance taken from the motel allegedly shows a woman, who appeared to be Barini, and the victim entering the motel together. Following her arrest, Barini allegedly admitted to supply drugs to the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Barini is also allegedly linked to two other deaths — one occurring on July 4 at the Airway Inn at LaGuardia as well as the death of Andrea Zamperoni, who was found inside the Kamway Lodge on Aug. 21. At this time, federal courts have not released information about if Barini has been charged in these two incidents.

“Barini has shown little regard for the life of another, and with the drugs laced with fentanyl that she allegedly peddled, she offered her victims an experience they would never survive,” stated HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh. “This is a painful reminder to anyone looking to satisfy a high, that their life is not worth anything to those offering deadly drug cocktails for a profit. The opioid crisis continues to devastate families and take lives, but HSI, with its law enforcement partners, remains committed in investigating overdose related deaths and will hold accountable those who benefit from the addiction of others, some of whom pay the ultimate price.”