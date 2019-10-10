Flushing man charged with murder in connection with Corona homicide

Police arrested 47-year-old Antonio Martinez on Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in Corona.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the vicinity of 37th Avenue and 97th Street at 12:38 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered 22-year-old Corona man Roque Alvarez Montes, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chin, back and left arm, according to authorities.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed Alvarez Montes to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

Cops arrested Martinez, of 98th Street in Flushing, on Oct. 9 and charged him with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.