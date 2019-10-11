Crooks slash teens and steal a pair of AirPods in Jamaica robbery

Cops are searching for the thieves who allegedly slashed two teenagers and stole a cell phone and a pair of AirPods in Jamaica on Tuesday.

Several male suspects approached the two teens — ages 16 and 17 — on the corner of 108th Ave and 157th Street just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Jamaica and demanded they hand over their property, according to authorities.

The crooks then flashed a “sharp instrument” and slashed the victims before snatching a cell phone and a pair of AirPods and fleeing in an unknown direction, cops said.

The victims suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to police.

