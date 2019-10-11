Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Oct. 11

Other Desert Cities

This play features a woman who plans to publish a memoir about an event in her family everyone else wants to forget.

7 p.m. at The Greek Cultural Center [2680 30th Str., Astoria, www.Headwalltheatrecompany.org ]. $20.

STARs: Senior Theater Acting Repertory

Take the opportunity to perform and shine with other older adults.

10 to 11 a.m. at Queens Village Library [94-11 217th St., Queens Village, www.Queenslibrary.org ]. Free.

Kobo Town

Drew Gonsalves founded Kobo Town’s music, which has a calypso-inspired sound. Listen to the Toronto band as they shift between Caribbean pop styles and dub style techniques to create a unique sound.

8 p.m. at Flushing Town Hall [137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, www.Flushingtownhall.org]. $16/$10 Members and students, free for teens.

Latin Dance Social

Join Lorenz Latin Dance Studio in a celebration of Latin dance. This social is meant to improve students’ dance skills through working with new partners.

9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Lorenz Latin Dance Studio [65-52 Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, www.lorenzdancestudio.com ]. $5 for registered students/$10 for guests.



Saturday, Oct. 12

Singlecut Beersmiths Presents Oktoberfest 2019

Come celebrate Oktoberfest with German Arthouse films, pretzels from NYC’s Sigmunds, and Umlaut Traditional Festbier on tap.

11 a.m. to 12 a.m. at Single Cut [19-33 37th Street, Astoria, www.Singlecut.com ]. Free.

Halloween Family Fun Day

Participate in fall activities like trunk or treat and raffles, or take a trip through the Fear Manor Haunted House. Some activities may need a small donation for participation.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Ave., Glendale, www.play4autism.org ]. Free.

Plantón Móvil

Walk with your plants through Flushing Meadows Corona Park as you explore human-plant connections. Bring your own plant or borrow one once you arrive at the park, and end the march with a tree planting ceremony.

12 to 5 p.m. at Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park [Grand Central Pkwy., Whitestone Exwy. bet. 111 St. and College Point Blvd., Park Drive E., Corona, www.nycgovparks.org ]. Free.

Queens Farm Pumpkin Patch

Pick pumpkins at New York State’s longest continually farmed site. Experience the animals, history and fall spirit.

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Parkway, www.Queensfarm.org ]. Free.

Architecture for Kids

Kids three and up can explore the world of architecture and design through workshops. THere will be chances to sketch, build with legos, and make 3D paper models. Please sign up ahead of time to make sure there are enough instructors and materials.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Kingstead Homestead (Queens Historical Society) [143-35 37th Ave., Flushing, www.queenshistoricalsociety. org ]. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Queens Botanical Garden Harvest Fest

The whole family is invited to participate in an afternoon of music, face painting, tours, demonstrations, and more. Entrance to the Pumpkin Patch at the garden is free with admission to the festival.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [4350 Main St., Flushing, www.Queensbotanical.org ]. $15 adult, $13 child (four and up), free for members and children three and under.

Tennis Clinic

Baruch College Women’s Tennis Team will teach kids aged eight to thirteen the basic techniques of tennis, from serving to footwork. No experience is necessary.

12 to 3 p.m. at Al Oerter Recreation Center, Flushing Meadows Corona Park [131-40 Fowler Ave., Flushing, www.Nycgovparks.org ]. Free.

Cunningham Park’s Down to Earth Farmers Market

Get a taste of local food at Down to Earth’s Farmers Market.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cunningham Park [Northeast corner of Cunningham Parking lot off of Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, www.Downtoearthmarkets.com ]. Free.