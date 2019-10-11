Jamaica man pleads guilty to owning sexual abuse images of young boys

A Jamaica man admitted to storing numerous images of boys — some as young as 9 years old — engaging in various sexual acts with other underage children, prosecutors announced Friday.

Mohamed Pasha, 57, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a sexual performance by a child on Oct. 10. He is due to return to court on Nov. 21, where a judge indicated that Pasha would be sentenced to six months in jail, followed by 10 years’ post release supervision.

Pasha will also have to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender program.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to possessing child sex abuse material,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “His actions continue to perpetuate the trauma endured by these children who are victims of crimes. The defendant will now serve time in jail and be supervised for many years to come.”

According to charges, on March 26, 2018, Google alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Pasha had used his Google account to store 17 graphic images and videos of boys between the ages of 9 and 11 years old performing sexual acts on other boys. After receiving this information, authorities subpoenaed the IP address associated with the account and traced Pasha’s whereabouts to a home located on Ferndale Avenue.

Authorities visited Pasha’s home on Nov. 21, 2018, where he admitted to owning the account and a cell phone that was found in the residence. A forensic examination of the phone found 26 additional images of young boys.