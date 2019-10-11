Neil Berg presents “50 Years of Rock & Roll” in Queens on Sunday

The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Janis Joplin, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Carole King, Frankie Valli, and Bob Dylan.

Sound good?

Neil Berg will present his bread-and-butter show, “50 Years of Rock & Roll,” at St. John’s University on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m.

With help from a cast featuring Broadway stars, pure singers and a five-piece band, Berg will play piano as he shares many unknown, behind-the-scenes stories of the world-changing genre and performs some of its biggest hits. He’ll go as far back as the 1940s and as modern as the 1980s.

In other words, expect everything from Delta Blues to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. The audience will probably “Rock Around The Clock” and enjoy “Tutti Frutti” with “Johnny B. Goode” and a “Hound Dog.” Some songs will appear in their entirety, others will be edited, and still more will be mixed into medleys.

Warning: All the numbers are apt to get stuck in attendees’ heads for the following week.

Ticket prices range from $42 to $48.

A graduate of SUNY Binghamton, Berg has music coursing through his veins. He writes lyrics. He composes scores. He tours with bands. He plays instruments. He produces events. Heck, smart money says that he sings in the shower.

The Rockland County resident’s resume includes such musicals as “The Prince and the Pauper” and “Tim and Scrooge.” Similar to Sunday’s show, he’s also created tributes to Broadway, piano songs by Elton John and Billy Joel, and American Royalty, which celebrates great female performers.

The Queensborough Performing Arts Center is the event organizer. It’s located in Bayside, but due to a facility renovation, the concert is scheduled for St. Louise de Marillac Hall on St. John’s University’s main campus in Jamaica/Hillside. Concert-goers are advised to enter the grounds via Gate 4 off Utopia Parkway (near where it meets 175th Street) for free parking in a lot.

Images: Neil Berg/Ron Elkman