Passenger smashes Q8 bus driver in the head with an umbrella in South Richmond Hill: NYPD

Cops are searching for the man who allegedly bashed an MTA bus driver in the head with an umbrella during a dispute in South Richmond Hill on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old male MTA driver was operating a Q8 bus at the corner of Van Wyck Expressway and 101st Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Oct. 9 when an unidentified male passenger demanded the driver “move the f—— bus,” according to a police spokesman.

When the driver refused to move the vehicle, the man proceeded to strike the driver in the head and body with a folded umbrella, police said.

The suspect exited the bus and fled southbound on the expressway service road, according to authorities.

The driver was transported to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition with a laceration to his head and a bruised rib cage, cops said.

Police released photos of the suspect that were taken after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.