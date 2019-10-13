Cops searching for Jackson Heights man who was reported missing on Saturday

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Jackson Heights man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Cops say that 22-year-old Elvis Juncal had last been contacted by phone at approximately 6 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Authorities say that Juncal — a resident of 90th Street — is Hispanic and he stands at approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, and drives a silver Hyundai Elantra with the license plate number HZK9426.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.