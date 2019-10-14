Bernie Sanders returns to presidential campaign trail after heart attack with Long Island City rally on Saturday

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will look to rejuvenate his presidential campaign with a rally at Queensbridge Park in Long Island City on Saturday afternoon.

The 78-year-old Sanders was forced to scale back his schedule after he suffered chest pains during an event in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The Brooklyn native’s doctors later disclosed the senator had suffered a heart attack and they inserted two stents to clear a blocked coronary artery. He returned to his Burlington, Vermont, home after a three-day stay in the hospital.

“I must confess, I was dumb,” Sanders told reporters outside his home last week. “During this campaign, I’ve been doing, in some cases three to four rallies a day, running all over the state, Iowa, New Hampshire, wherever. And yet I, in the last month or two, just was more fatigued than I usually have been.”

Latest polling shows Sanders running in third place behind current front-runner Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 76.

Sanders, the oldest candidate in the crowded Democratic field of candidates, will look to jumpstart his campaign in Long Island City, where he drew thousands to a 2016 campaign rally at Hunters Point South Park. This time, Sanders will appear in another waterfront park in Long Island City.

The Oct. 19 rally will begin at 1 p.m., with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. at Queensbridge Park, located on Vernon Boulevard just across from the nation’s largest public housing complex.

Visit https://act.berniesanders.com/event/event-bernie-sanders-attend/32740 for more information or to RSVP for the rally.