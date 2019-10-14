NYPD officer cuffed for allegedly pointing his gun at two Queens bar waitresses

An NYPD cop was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening two people with his gun while off-duty in Jackson Heights.

Reports say that 25-year-old Hyun Kim was out at a neighborhood karaoke bar with an NYPD sergeant on Oct. 8. While inside, after a waitress saw Kim’s gun and asked if he was in a gang, Kim stated that he was a cop and pulled out his gun.

Kim then allegedly pointed the gun at the waitress, and the magazine and bullets fell out of the weapon. Kim was also allegedly spotted pointing the gun at another waitress.

Kim and the other officer were then told to leave the premises, with Kim leaving the fallen magazine and bullets behind.

Following an investigation, Kim was arrested on Oct. 12 within the confines of the 109th Precinct and charged with two counts of menacing. Kim was issued a desk appearance ticket and is due to be arraigned on Oct. 28.

A police spokesman could not confirm the details of the incident at this time.

Updated at 3:30 p.m.