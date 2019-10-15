Suspect apprehended after escaping from a police van in Briarwood (UPDATED)

Police have apprehended a man who escaped custody in Briarwood on Tuesday morning.

According to the NYPD, just before 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers arrested Johensal Martetejaba, 29, who had a warrant out for his arrest for an assault in June. Martetejaba was cuffed and placed inside a police van, and when the van stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 136th Street and 83rd Drive, Martetejaba managed to get the van door open and took off running.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the suspect was taken back into police custody at 9:15 a.m. at 135th Street and Grand Central Parkway.

Updated at 11:05 a.m.

