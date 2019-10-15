Fire on second floor of a St. Albans home leaves two people injured: FDNY

The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out inside a St. Albans home on Tuesday morning.

Officials say that at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 15, the FDNY received a call regarding a fire at 117-33 196th St. The FDNY deployed 12 units and 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.

The blaze, which broke out on the second floor of the home, was brought under control by 8:29 a.m.

Two people, including one firefighter, suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.