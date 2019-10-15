HomeGoods set to open for business at new College Point location in November

Lovers of home decor and interior design will soon have the perfect place to shop in College Point.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, HomeGoods is opening its doors at 134-01 20th Ave. in the College Point Center. Beginning at 7 a.m., customers can enjoy confections from Whitestone bakery Honey Bee Cakes while participating in several games onsite.

This location is the fourth in Queens and 25th overall in New York State. The 23,265 square-foot store will offer a range of high-quality decor from top brands and designers and unique finds from around the world.

Patrons can shop gourmet foods, bedding, bathroom and storage supplies, decor for kids and pets and more at prices general 20 to 60 percent below full-price retailers.

“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” states John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods. “With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values. We are happy to provide College Point, Queens with a local HomeGoods.”

According to the home decor experts, the store expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.

In addition to the new College Point store, HomeGoods currently operates more than 740 stores in the United States and is a division of The TJX Companies Inc.

On opening day, HomeGoods will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For other HomeGoods locations and to learn more, visit HomeGoods.com. Also find HomeGoods on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Get a sneak peak of the new store below.