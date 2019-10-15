Queens Chamber of Commerce to host Korean business expo in Flushing

Those looking to network and expand their businesses should look no further than a free, all-day expo in Flushing.

On Oct. 17, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the New York City Council is hosting more than 50 exhibitors from the beauty, fashion and skincare industries in Korea. Attendees will get the opportunity to meet and greet industry leaders while exhibitors showcase products and services offered in their respective industries.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to offer Queens Chamber members the opportunity to meet and mingle with business leaders from Korea. The ties between Queens — the most diverse community in the world — and Korea are incredibly strong. We are excited to help business leaders from both Korea and Queens develop new relationships that will help both business communities continue to thrive,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

The B2B (business-to-business) expo takes place at the Daedong Manor — located at 150-24 Northern Blvd. — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event begins with an opening ceremony and registration followed by open floor time when individuals can network and discuss ways to expand their businesses.

“Events like these that strengthen the bonds between business people in Queens and Korea are incredibly important. We are happy to be able to bring our friends from Korea here to introduce members of the Queens business community and help create jobs and opportunities that will have a positive impact on both ends of the world and thank the Queens Chamber of Commerce for hosting this wonderful event,” said Yonghwa Ha, president of both the Solomon Agency Corp and World Overseas Korean Traders Association.

Below is a full list of event partners:

Korean Business Delegation 2019

Busan Techno Park

Chungbuk Technopark

Chungham Techno Park

Daegu Technopark

Daejon Technopark

Dangwon Technopark

Gwangju Technopark

Gyeonggi Technopark

Gyeongnom Technopark

Gyeongbok Technopark

Gyeonggi Daejin Technopark

Inchon Technopark

Jeju Technopark

Jeonnam Technopark

Jeonbuk Technopark

Ministry of SMEs and Startups

Pohang Technopark

Sejong Regional Industry Planning Agency

Seoul Technopark

KTPA

Ulsan Technopark

World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Association

Registration is mandatory for this complimentary event. For more information and to register, visit the Queens Chamber of Commerce’s website.