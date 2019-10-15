Tallest building in Queens celebrates topping out with time capsule and celebration

The tallest building in Queens officially celebrated its topping out in Long Island City on Friday.

Located at 3 Court Sq., Skyline Tower topped out at 778 feet, officially making it the tallest building in New York City outside of Manhattan. In September, the tower surpassed the height of neighboring Citigroup Building, which was formerly seen as the tallest building in Queens, at 673 feet.

On Oct. 11, the teams behind building Skyline Tower celebrated the building’s topping out ceremony of the 60th floor. At the ceremony, team members put together a time capsule filled with items that showcase Long Island City life in 2019. The capsule, which will be reopened in 50 years, also contained polaroid pictures of the project team, Modern Spaces market reports, and renderings of Skyline Tower.

Designed by Hill West Architects, Skyline Towers was developed as a joint venture by Risland Holdings LLC, FSA Capital and United Construction & Development Group. As the tallest tower in Queens, Skyline Tower boasts unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline, including views of the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and the Chrysler Building.

Skyline Tower offers 802 studio to four-bedroom units (priced between $500K and $4M) ranging in size from 400 to 1,547 square feet, with Modern Spaces exclusively handling marketing and sales. Skyline Tower initially broke the record for the highest projected sell out at $1.067 billion. The firm has already sold $223 million worth of inventory in Skyline Tower – with units sold ranging in price from $640,000 to $2.365M. Move-ins are expected to begin in 2020.

Approximately $17 million will be allocated to build a new entrance for the Court Square subway station at the base of Skyline Towers.