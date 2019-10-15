Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association to honor local civic leaders at annual fundraiser

The Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association will honor three civic leaders at its 48th Annual Fundraiser Dinner Dance on Oct. 25 at Roma View Catering.

“We’re very excited to celebrate this year with truly deserving honorees. When you come out to this party, which doubles as a fundraiser for the WRBA, you are helping support the block association’s work for the community, so we hope to see you there,” said WRBA President Stephen Forte.

Every year the WRBA chooses a man, woman and business who align with the group’s mission of civic volunteer work.

The association picked Deputy Inspector Courtney B. Nilan, Commanding Officer of the 102nd Precinct, as Woodhaven Woman of the Year. Nilan stepped into her role as commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct at the end of 2017.

Last year, in her previous role as deputy inspector, Nilan was honored for her work combating animal cruelty in the Rockaways through her work in the 102nd Precinct. Nilan helped build the Neighborhood Coordination Officer Program, which is dedicated to protecting the lives of animals within the command.

The association has chosen Kenichi “Kenny” Wilson — the chairman of Community Board 9 and president of the Board of Directors of the Queens Symphony Orchestra — as Woodhaven Man of the Year.

Wilson began his stint as chairperson in April this year. Immediately after his election, he was faced with the responsibility of leading the community board through the process of weighing the borough-based jail proposal. The board ultimately voted 28-0 for a resolution opposing the jail.

The association chose M&M Hardwares at 94-04 Jamaica Ave. as Business of the Year. The hardware store is owned by Jack Moy.

Tickets for adults and children ages 12 and older are available for $75, and tickets for children cost $35. Tickets include a full buffet dinner with soda, beer and wine. The event will go from 7 to 11 p.m.