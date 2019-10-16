Construction begins on new, state-of-the-art building for P.S. 2 in Astoria

Construction for a new state-of-the-art, three-story building for P.S. 2, The Alfred Zimberg School, began on Oct. 10 in Astoria.

The new, 180-seat building will replace an outdated building that was relocated from another school and attached to P.S. 2’s existing building back in 1997, according to a press release from New York City School Construction Authority (SCA).

“We’re proud to bring this new facility to the P.S. 2 community where our youngest students will now have the appropriate space and environment to learn and grow,” said SCA’s president, Lorraine Grillo, who was present at the groundbreaking.

The new central air-conditioned, fully ADA-accessible building will include four pre-K classrooms, four kindergarten classrooms and a regular classroom. Some other amenities will include an art room, music room, exercise room and supervisory offices.

“Every child deserves a first-class instructional setting that stimulates and encourages learning,” Borough President Melinda Katz said. “This addition to P.S. 2 will provide more of the high- quality classroom space we have long sought as we continue to address school overcrowding and eliminate the use of temporary classrooms in Queens.”

The building is anticipated to open in September 2021. According to a press release, a $29 million contract was awarded to MPCC Corp. and was designed through a collaboration with the SCA and Kenny and Khan Architects PC.