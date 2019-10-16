Dozens of Queens venues open their doors to the public for OHNY Weekend

This event really gets around.

More than 300 NYC venues ─ everything from historic houses to state-of-the-art apartment buildings to bustling businesses ─ will open their doors for tours, talks and performances during Open House New York Weekend from Friday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 20.

All five boroughs are involved in this massive effort, including more than 30 Queens sites stretching from Astoria to Bayside and from Rockaway to Ridgewood.

First, a quick explanation. Now in its 17th year, the annual OHNY Weekend unlocks notable Big Apple venues so the general public can explore them and meet the people who design, build and preserve them. It’s a lot of fun, but the program’s main goal is to promote an understanding of architecture and urban design. In other words, it’s a dream for architects, city lovers, civic leaders, historians, preservationists and urban planners.

Second, Coca-Cola doesn’t sell Pepsi-Cola products, and McDonald’s doesn’t serve Burger King items. So the QNS website will plug events in the world’s most diverse borough. (Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx can do their own promotions.)

Here’s the local schedule via neighborhood. Some venues require reservations during OHNY Weekend, while others accept drop-ins.

Astoria

Steinway Reformed Church, 41-01 Ditmars Blvd., Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Built on land donated by William Steinway, the president of piano manufacturer Steinway & Sons, the church was the original home of the Greater Astoria Historical Society in the 1980s. GAHS Executive Director Bob Singleton will offer tours and talks on the history of the Steinway legacy, community and company. The program will feature rare images from the personal collection of the late Henry Z. Steinway, the last family member to run Steinway & Sons.

The Noguchi Museum, 9-1 33rd St., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Designed and founded by artist Isamu Noguchi, the museum opened to the public in 1985. The two-story venue, which includes 27,000 square feet of exhibition space and an outdoor sculpture garden, presents his sculptures, furniture designs, architectural models, drawings and more. At 2 p.m. both days, an educator-led tour will introduce the life and vision of Isamu Noguchi, exploring select works in the collection and special exhibitions. At 3 p.m. both days, curators will lead a highlights tour of the museum and the special exhibition “Noguchi: Body-Space Devices.”

Welling Court Mural Project, 11-90 Wellington Ct., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With more than 150 murals by artists from all corners of the globe, this is one of the best collections of contemporary graffiti and street art on earth. At 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days, Ad Hoc Art Co-Founder and Director Garrison Buxton will lead tours offering an in-depth look into this project through the eyes of organizers, artists and residents.

Bayside

Bayside Historical Society, 208 Totten Ave., Sunday, noon 4 p.m.

Founded in 1964, the society is based in the Officers’ Club at Fort Totten Park. Also known as “The Castle,” this mansion features a Gothic Revival style. Completed in 1887, the building served as a mess hall and club for the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Fort Totten Visitor Center & Water Battery, enter Fort Totten Park, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Fort Totten Park was an active Army base from 1857 until 1995 and the home to four major Army hospitals since the Civil War. The Fire Department of New York presently controls about one third of the property and the NYC Parks Department controls another third.

Douglaston

Douglaston Village, Historic Douglas Manor, and the Douglaston Club, SOLD OUT.

Forest Hills

The Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the church is dominated by Gothic and Norman influences with touches of the Romanesque. All metal work inside the church was designed and forged in an on-site workshop. The construction was completed with major funds donated by Olivia Slocum Sage, widow of railroad magnate Russell Sage, on Oct. 10, 1915. Tours will include a sneak peek of the hidden organ and info on the church’s history with Helen Keller, Branch Rickey (Brooklyn Dodgers) and Dale Carnegie.

Flushing

Bowne House, 37-01 Bowne St., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

In 1661, John Bowne moved to a small, English-speaking community in Flushing. His house was a meeting spot for Quakers, who practiced their faith despite threats from the New Netherlands government, which only allowed the Dutch Reformed Church at the time. Though he didn’t sign it, the British immigrant was a leading force behind the Flushing Remonstrance, a 1657 petition requesting freedom for Quaker worship. Nine generations of Bownes lived in the wooden-frame English Colonial saltbox until 1945, when descendants donated the property to the Bowne House Historical Society. It’s the oldest domicile in Queens. Staffers will lead tours on the hour.

Flushing Quaker Meeting House, 137-16 Northern Blvd., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Built in 1694, this is the oldest house of worship in New York still in use by the Religious Society of Friends. With national, state, and city landmark status, the two-story building’s architecture reflects Quaker restraint and simplicity although a steep roof shows some Dutch influence. The walls and roof are shingled and the inside features dark floorboards, no frills benches, and handmade timber frames.

Hindu Temple Society of North America, 45-57 Bowne St., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The country’s oldest Hindu temple is composed largely of imported granite materials and constructed by special artisans from India. Completed in 1977, the temple has black granite stone shrines with stone icons and wall shrines with metal icons, a 50-feet-tall tower, a sun-lit glass-roofed walkway with granite stone pillars on either side, artistically carved teak-wood doors and two pure silver chariots. Tours are every 30 minutes both days. The dress code calls for no shorts, mini-skirts or ripped jeans. Shoes must be left outside at the entrance or in the basement. No photography or videos inside the main hall, but photos can be taken of the outer vicinity or near the 16-pillar corridor.

Kepco Inc., reservations required, address provided upon reservation, Friday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 3 to 4 p.m.

Kepco manufactures DC supplies that power scientific and industrial applications. The tour includes the assembly of printed circuit board assemblies, winding of transformers, sheet metal fabrication and the wiring and test of the power supplies. Closed-toe shoes are required.

Lewis Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Lewis Latimer (1848–1928) was an African-American inventor who worked with Alexander Graham Bell on the telephone and Thomas A. Edison on the lightbulb. The Renaissance man was a self-taught master draftsman, an expert on patent law, a poet and a painter. The son of fugitive slaves, Latimer settled in Flushing, where he helped found the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Queens and lived in what is now his namesake museum. The wood-framed, two-story residence, which features Queen Anne style architecture, remained in Latimer’s family until 1963. Tours will be offered on an ongoing basis both days. Visitors will see original period furniture, artwork, electric lights, interactive poetry installation, as well as historic photos of the house being moved in 1988.

Queens Historical Society/Kingsland Homestead, 143-35 37th Ave., Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Charles Doughty, the son of a wealthy Quaker, built the Kingsland Homestead in 1785. The two-story dwelling became “Kingsland” after Doughty’s son-in-law, British sea captain Joseph King, bought the property in 1801. The first floor has a 1,350-square-foot exhibition-and-lecture space. The second-floor parlor is designed in a Victorian style representative of the 1870s with lacework and items (i.e. notebooks, eyeglasses) that former inhabitants used. The structure has a gambrel roof, a crescent-shaped window in a side gable, a Federal-period chimney piece with an iron Franklin stove, and a Dutch-style, two-level front door. Currently, Kingsland is home to the Queens Historical Society, which will supply docents to lead tours on as needed basis.

Voelker Orth Museum, 149-19 38th Ave.

In the 1890s, German immigrant Conrad Voelcker, who ran a printing business with his brothers, bought his dream house in Flushing. He loved his garden. And so did his daughter, Theresa Voelker (notice spelling change), who married Rudolph Orth, and their daughter, Elisabetha Orth. Today, the Voelker Orth property is distinguished by its Victorian garden, which contains many of the most popular plants and berry bushes of the late 19th century. These plants are maintained the old-fashioned way, with time-honored gardening techniques, such as hand-pruning.

Glendale

Ridgewood Reservoir, Reservations required, location revealed upon registration, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This 50-acre natural oasis is on the Brooklyn-Queens border. Built in 1859 to supply the once independent City of Brooklyn with high quality water, it became obsolete with the addition of reservoirs in the Catskills in the 1950s. It was decommissioned in the 1980s, and since then, nature has taken over. A forest has grown in its two outside basins, while a freshwater pond with waterfowl sits in the middle basin. Volunteers from NYC H2O will offer the first public walk along a newly restored path that weaves between the two eastern basins, an area that hasn’t been open since the 1980s.

Jamaica

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Rufus King (1755-1827) was the youngest signer of the U.S. Constitution, a senator, an ambassador and a candidate for president. He was also an early voice in the anti-slavery movement who employed and paid workers rather than practice slavery. From 1805 to 1896, King and his descendants lived in what is now an 11-acre property called “Rufus King Park.” They raised livestock and sowed wheat, barley, potatoes, corn, strawberries, apples and peaches. Their three-story, three-chimney mansion with clapboard windows is now a museum, displaying furniture, glassware, clothes, musical instruments, toys, ceramics, paintings and prints. At 1 p.m. both days, visitors will enjoy a guided tour with an educator and get a sneak peek at historic interpretation in progress as educators continue work on the King Family’s guest bedroom.

The Delson/Transitional Service for New York, reservations required, location provided upon reservations, Saturday, 2 to 2:45 p.m., 3 to 3:45 p.m., 4 to 4:45 p.m., 5 to 5:45 p.m.

This seven-story, 28,500-square-foot, 44-unit residential complex is for individuals with psychiatric disabilities and low incomes.

Kew Gardens

Maple Grove Cemetery, SOLD OUT.

Long Island City

Amie Gross Architects, 11-11 44th Rd., Ste. 302, Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

The design firm has the conviction that people of all incomes and needs deserve high quality, well-crafted architecture, including affordable and supportive housing, community facilities, health care and work spaces.

Big aLICe Brewing Co., 8-08 43rd Rd., Friday, 9 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m.

During OHNY Weekend’s Factory Friday, the production facility will welcome visitors to witness Big aLICe’s unique brewing process. BiG aLICe, which began production in January 2013 with a 10-gallon pilot system, now distributes throughout the five boroughs, Long Island, greater New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Brooklyn Grange Rooftop Farm, 37-18 Northern Blvd., Roof, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Grange operates the world’s largest rooftop soil farms, located on three roofs in NYC, and grows more than 80,000 pounds of organically cultivated produce per year.

Edison Price Lighting, SOLD OUT.

Krypton Neon, SOLD OUT

Hunters Point Library, 47-40 Center Blvd., Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Designed by Steven Holl Architects, the 22,000-square-foot, concrete building affords panoramic views of the East River, Manhattan and Queens. The multi-level branch, part of the Queens Public Library system, is one of 66 locations across the borough and offers a collection of more than 50,000 books, periodicals, and other materials in several languages. Tours every half hour lasting 30 minutes, first-come, first-served.

Stickbulb, 10-40 46th Ave., 2nd Fl., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with tours at 10:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. both days.

Housed in the original Empire City Iron Works, this 10,000-square-foot space retains many original industrial details while serving as gallery, studio and manufacturing facility for the lighting brand.

Stickbulb at RUX Studios, 10-40 46th Ave., 2nd Fl., reservations required, Friday, 11 to 11:45 a.m., 2 to 2:45 p.m., 4 to 4:45 p.m.

This Chick Bakes, SOLD OUT

Urban Archaeology, reservations required, location shared upon reservation, Friday, 10 to 10:45 a.m., 11 to 11:45 a.m., noon to 12:45 p.m.

In the early 1970s, founder Gil Shapiro was at the forefront of the salvaging movement. He capitalized on the burgeoning home restoration movement and the growing trend in eclectic home decor, re-imagining architectural remnants in the home environment. Since then, Urban Archaeology has carved a niche in the design world to become a leading resource for new lighting, bath furnishings and tile. Visitors will tour the workshop and see the production of an array of products.

Ozone Park

GallopNYC Sunrise Stables, 80-98 Linden Blvd., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Renovated in 2016, the stables sit on property designed by John Blackburn and run by GallopNYC, a nonprofit that provides equine therapy and riding opportunities to all ages and abilities. The barn is home to gardens (planted by a long-time local resident), chickens, ducks and horses. The stables house 30 horses, and the site contains grazing lands and room for horse trailers. But the city-owned patch of land is in a five-block triangle straddling the Brooklyn-Queens border. Tours every 30 minutes.

Ridgewood

Vander-Ende Onderdonk House, 1820 Flushing Ave., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

The original house was built in 1661 by Hendrick Barents Smidt, but it was finished by Paulus Vander Ende in about 1709. The smaller wooden wing was erected in the early 1800s, when the property was purchased by the Onderdonk family. With federal, state and city landmark status, the house’s features include heavy fieldstone walls, a wooden-shingle gambrel roof and large brick chimneys. The interior is mainly exposed post-and-beam construction with wooden floors. There are double Dutch doors and numerous shuttered windows.

Rockaway

Fort Tilden, Breezy Point, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Fort Tilden was established as a U.S. Army Coast Artillery Post in 1917. Named after Samuel Tilden, who served as governor of New York from 1875 to 1876, it protected the entrance to New York Harbor from naval attack during World Wars I and II along with Forts Hancock and Wadsworth.

Woodside

DSNY Central Repair Shop, SOLD OUT

Red White and Blue Enterprises, reservations required, address provided upon registration, Friday, 10 to 10:40 a.m., 11 to 11:40 a.m., noon to 12:40 p.m., 1 to 1:40 p.m., 2 to 2:40 p.m.

This family-owned business specializes in residential and commercial architectural millwork, Corian tops and plastic laminates. Professional carpenters, stainers, interior designers and project managers serve on projects ranging from small to large interiors. Visitors will see how furniture is made using computerized woodworking equipment. Hard-soled shoes are required.