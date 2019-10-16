Ecuadorian film fest shows diverse documentaries at Queens Museum all weekend

Take a trip through a South American country without getting caught in any tourist traps.

Queens Museum presents the Fifth Ecuadorian Film Festival in New York on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20.

The three-session program consists of three new documentaries in Spanish with English subtitles. Attendance is free.

The main feature is “Hasta el fin de Delfín,” which goes first on Saturday at noon. Director Fernando Mieles relates the curious story of Delfín Quishpe, an indigenous chicken farmer and Andean techno-folklore musician of modest popularity. Then in 2006, he uploads “Twin Towers,” his ode to a loved one who died during the 9/11 terrorist attack, on YouTube.

Delfín had no fame or fortune at the time, and he certainly didn’t expect that his low-budget video would catapult him to stardom. But “Twin Towers” went viral in the Spanish-speaking world, leading to record contracts and duets with Peruvian Youtube stars Wendy Sulca and Tigresa del Oriente. The cyber views and comments pile up, and he eventually parlays his celebrity into a successful run for mayor of Guamote, a small city in the Andes mountain range.

Recorded over about six months, the 60-minute, 2018 film contains many scenes of his concerts, family life and attempts to stay relevant in the digital age.

“Huahua” is next on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. The 2018 philosophical autobiography revolves around a decision that director Joshi Espinosa Anguaya and Citlalli Andrango, his romantic partner, producer and co-scriptwriter, have to make. Expecting a baby, they ponder whether to raise the child in Quito, the country’s capital, or their native village, Otavalo, where there are fewer economic opportunities. (The word “Huahua” means “baby” in Quechua, the Inca language that is still spoken in rural parts of Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia today.)

Joshi goes home to seek advice from family members and town residents, while Citlalli, who is actually half-Mexican, ponders her own issues. As the roughly 70-minute movie progresses, Joshi and Citlalli explore their ethnic group’s history, identity and role in the modern world.

The festival ends with “Estación Polar” on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.

Directed by David Holguín Wagner, an Israeli-Ecuadorian, this 2019 documentary looks at Mamá Vudú, a rock group that epitomized the country’s independent music scene at the end of the 20th century. With raw sounds and rebellious lyrics, the Quito-based band influenced a generation of fans and musicians who wanted to live outside the social mainstream.

Queens Museum is located in the NYC Building in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. A free parking lot is on site.

Maravilla, a New York-based nonprofit that seeks to raise awareness of Latin America via the arts, presents the Fifth Ecuadorian Film Festival in partnership with Telemundo, Brooklyn’s Syndicated Bar Theater Kitchen and the Consulate of Ecuador in New York. The effort includes screenings at the Syndicated Bar.

Images: Estación Polar (top); Delfín Quishpe (bottom)