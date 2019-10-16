Laurelton man charged for brutally raping two women years apart from each other: DA

A Queens grand jury has indicted a Laurelton man for rape after he brutalized two women inside his home.

Michael Hosang, 53, of 227th Street is charged in a 19-count indictment that includes predatory sexual assault, first-degree rape and kidnapping among other charges, according to the Queens District Attorney office. Hosang was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth C. Holder on Oct. 4 and was ordered to return to court Wednesday where Judge Holder held the defendant without bail.

If convicted, Hosang faces up to 50 years in prison.

According to the charges, Hosang beat up a 30-year-old victim at his home near the corner of 224th Street and 130th Avenue on May 30, ripped off her clothes and raped her for hours. She broke away from him at one point rushing for the door to escape but he cornered her and allegedly dragged her back to the bedroom, handcuffed her to a wall and allegedly continued to sexually assault her. At one point, Hosang left the room and the woman managed to pull free from the handcuffs and escaped by jumping from a second-story window and then climbing down a pipe, according to the complaint. Naked, bruised and battered, the woman flagged down a man driving by, who called 911. The victim was treated at a hospital for multiple injuries, including a fractured cheekbone.

Due to heavy media coverage, a second woman came forward and accused Hosang of attacking her back Sept. 29, 2017, According to the charges. Hosang hounded a woman to attend a party with him in New Jersey and when the 38-year-old woman got into his car Hosang allegedly punched her repeatedly until she was unconscious. When she awoke she was outside Hosang’s Laurelton home.

He allegedly forced her into his house and raped her and continued the attack by dragging her upstairs, but she managed to grab her cellphone and ran into a closet, where she called 911. However, the phone’s battery died but she insisted to Hosang that she had reached the police and he permitted her to leave, according to the criminal complaint.

“What these women endured was horrendous. This defendant is accused of repeatedly raping and beating both women two years apart,” Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan said. “After being sexually assaulted in 2017, the first woman was allowed to leave the defendant’s home when she convinced him that she has called the police even though the battery on her cellphone had died. In the most recent attack in May, the victim was literally tortured for six hours. This victim was dragged up a flight of stairs, struck in the head and body with a hard, blunt object and the details of the rape are so vile and unconscionable, what she allegedly experienced is beyond belief.”

After the May 2019 attack, Hosang fled his home and traveled more than 3,000 miles to Bellingham, Washington. He was apprehended on June 20, near the Canadian border after a weeks-long manhunt, and after an extradition hearing was transported back to Queens on Oct. 4.

“The defendant has been apprehended after fleeing the state and returned to our jurisdiction,” Ryan said. “He will be held accountable for the terror he reigned on these two women. If convicted, the defendant could spend decades in prison.”