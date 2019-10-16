Man dies of injuries after crashing into guardrail on JFK Expressway in Springfield Gardens

A man died of his injuries on Wednesday morning after an apparent medical issue caused him to lose control of his car in Springfield Gardens.

According to authorities, at 12:28 a.m. on Oct. 16, police responded to a 911 call regarding a single motor vehicle collision on the JFK Expressway near Rockaway Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers from the 105th Precinct found a 36-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, inside a 2003 Infiniti FX35.

An investigation found that the victim had suffered an apparent medical episode while driving eastbound on the JFK Expressway, causing the vehicle to veer right and hit a guardrail located along the south shoulder. The vehicle then veered back to the left, coming to a final rest in the left lane of the eastbound JFK Expressway.

EMS rushed the victim, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other reported injuries or other vehicles involved.