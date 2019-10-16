Off-duty NYPD officer found dead by apparent suicide in his Fresh Meadows home (UPDATED)

An off-duty NYPD officer took his own life inside his Queens home on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Reports say that at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers from the 107th Precinct responded to a home in the vicinity of Union Turnpike and 178th Street, where Sergeant Linhong Li, 33, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The report indicated that Li was found by his wife.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Sergeant Li served in the 24th Precinct in Manhattan.

Li’s death marks the 10th NYPD officer to take their own life this year. In August, 56-year-old Robert Echeverria was found inside his Laurelton home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and died of his injuries at a local hospital. His death came just one day after the death of 35-year-old Officer Johnny Rios, who took his life at his Yonkers home.

“Today I join the Queens community and New Yorkers across the city in mourning the tragic loss of Sergeant Li. Let us keep his family in our thoughts throughout this difficult time and remember the other nine NYPD officers who passed this year due to suicide,” said Assemblywoman Nily Rozic in a statement. “Sergeant Li’s untimely passing is a deeply unfortunate call to action that we can no longer overlook the mental health needs of officers who report for duty every day to protect and serve our city and state. Moving forward, it is critical that we respond to the rising number of suicides with greater awareness and understanding of the changes that must be implemented to ensure mental health services are routinely utilized among law enforcement.”

The NYPD is reminding offers struggling with suicidal thoughts to reach out for help. More information on services offered within the Department, by the City of New York, and partner organizations can be found by visiting http://nypdnews.com/ blue741741/.

“It is with great sadness that I join the NYPD and Fresh Meadows community to mourn the death of local community member Police Officer Linhong Li. Officer Li bravely served our city at the 24th precinct on the Upper West Side after graduating from the police academy. Prior to that, he served our country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps in Iraq,” said Assemblyman David Weprin in a statement. “Tragically, he is the 10th member of the NYPD to take his own life this year. Our police officers face multiple stresses and traumas on the job each day while protecting us and I urge our officers to seek assistance when necessary and take advantage of the NYPD’s mental health services. Officer Li will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and his passing is a great loss for the Borough of Queens and New York City. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and family at this difficult time.”

Updated at 1:55 p.m.