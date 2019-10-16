This week on the QNS podcast: Jail protests, a combative meeting about the controversial Glendale shelter and more

Welcome back to the QNS Podcast, a weekly look at the week’s biggest Queens news. Hosted by Jacob Kaye and reporter Angelica Acevedo, each show will take a look at the week’s most important stories from across the borough and across topics.

This week, we recap yet another protest against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s borough-based jail plan. Queens-based advocacy group Desis Rising Up and Moving (DRUM) called for Rikers Island to close without the construction of any new jails. They argued that there’s a connection between criminal justice reform and racial profiling, among other issues that “black and brown communities” in Queens have to face every day.

Shaniyat Chowdhury, leftwing candidate challenging Rep. Gregory Meeks in the Democratic primary for Jamaica’s Congressional District, was at the rally and spoke to QNS about why he believes NYC needs to “abolish the prison system for good.”

Kaye and reporter Max Parrott spoke in depth about what took place at Oct. 7’s combative community meeting on the proposed homeless shelter on Cooper Avenue. Parrott addressed Community Board 5 Chair Vincent Arcuri’s claim that some of the people at the meeting were “plantees.”

Acevedo then gave a report on Community Board 1’s meeting on Oct. 10 in which residents and community board members spoke passionately for and against a proposed new eight-story housing and theater building in Astoria.

And if you’re looking for fun things to do around the “World’s Borough,” check out some of the “happenings” this weekend, including an early Halloween event.

The QNS Podcast will be back next week, on Oct. 21.

