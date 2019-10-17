Bayside’s Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse named official steakhouse of St. John’s athletic department

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Bell Boulevard’s Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse has entered a multiyear agreement with St. John’s University Athletics, making them the “Official Steakhouse of the St. John’s Red Storm.”

As a result, both the Queens and Manhattan Uncle Jack’s locations can use the Red Storm logo and signage within the venue. They will also be recognized on redstormsports.com, the official athletics website for St. John’s.

The restaurant will also now be the “Official Steakhouse of St. John’s Alumni Association,” and affiliated restaurant Uncle Jack’s Meat House in Astoria will be designated a Proud Partner of the Red Storm.

Uncle Jack’s founder Willie Degel said he is proud that Uncle Jack’s will be the prime place for St. John’s Red Storm to “get their meat game on.” He also said he sees a clear connection between the two. “St. John’s and Uncle Jack’s have two important things in common: we’re both legendary Queens institutions, and we both strive for excellence day in and day out, whether on the court or in the kitchen. That makes this a relationship that was meant to be,” Degel said.

St. John’s Sports Properties General Manager Erik Lowery also expressed his excitement for the new partnership with Uncle Jack’s.

“We are thrilled to have Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse and Uncle Jack’s Meat House join our valued team of partners at St. John’s. Our fans are going to love this relationship and will enjoy the great food and service throughout the year,” Lowery said.