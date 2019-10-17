Cops charge man with murder in Queens Village homicide

Police arrested and charged the man who allegedly stabbed a man to death inside of his Queens Village home in September.

Cops arrested 64-year-old Hopeton Prendergast, of 220th Street, on Oct. 16, and charged him with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged role in the Sept. 29 homicide that left 23-year-old Duwayne Campbell, also of 220th Street, dead.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at a home on 220th Street near 103rd Avenue at 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 29. Upon their arrival, officers from the 105th Precinct found Campbell unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to his body.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Campbell to North Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.