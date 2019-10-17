Crooks steal snow blower, weed whacker, and more in two-day Jamaica Estates burglary spree: NYPD

Cops are searching for the crooks who looted the same shed twice in Jamaica Estates this week.

Police said the thieves entered a shed at 175-06 Devonshire Road at 5 a.m. on Oct. 15. Once inside, the burglars snatched a lawn mower and blower before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Then, just after midnight on Oct. 16, the suspects returned to the shed and collected a snow blower, leaf blower and weed whacker before fleeing, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.