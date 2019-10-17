Traveler cuffed at LaGuardia Airport for packing a ninja throwing star in his carry-on luggage

A man was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday for trying to take a throwing star through airport security.

Reports say that on Oct. 15, a man was stopped by security at LaGuardia Airport because he had a ninja star in his carry-on luggage. The star was allegedly spotted in the x-ray machine at the TSA checkpoint. Port Authority Police were called to the scene and arrested the man, who reports say was due to fly to Florida.

While knives are allowed in checked luggage, in New York State it is illegal to possess ninja stars.

QNS has reached out to the Port Authority Police for comment and is waiting for a response.