Cops charge Far Rockaway motorist who was allegedly driving while intoxicated when he fatally struck an electric scooter rider

Cops arrested and charged the motorist who was allegedly driving while intoxicated when he fatally struck a 19-year-old electric scooter rider and then fled the scene of the collision.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving an electric scooter operator struck on Rockaway Boulevard just south of Guy R. Brewer Boulevard just before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw 19-year-old Eternity Stevens, a Far Rockaway resident, lying on the road with head trauma. EMS arrived at the scene and transported Stevens to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to authorities.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that 55-year-old Charles Fleming was driving southbound on Rockaway Boulevard in a 2013 Infiniti G37 sedan at an apparent high rate of speed in the right lane, when he struck the rear of a Kuba Tail G electric scooter, operated by Stevens with a 23-year-old female passenger.

Stevens had also been traveling southbound in the right lane on Rockaway Boulevard and when the Infiniti collided with the scooter, she was thrown to the roadway and sustained head trauma, according to the investigation. The passenger sustained hip and head trauma and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities say that Fleming, a Far Rockaway resident, fled the scene — without stopping — following the collision and was later located by the Nassau County Police Department, and arrested.

Fleming faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated.