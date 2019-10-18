The music. The jokes. The beards. Catch Carole’s Kings in Queens on Sunday

It’s a gender-bending, harmony-heavy, toe-tapping homecoming for an iconic celebrity who studied at Queens College.

Carole’s Kings, which consists of three male crooners, will present a tribute to female singer/songwriter Carole King at St. John’s University in Jamaica/Hillcrest on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m.

Backed by a three-piece band, the trio offers a dynamic act with witty banter, endearing stage antics and some different takes on classics like “I Feel the Earth Move,” “The Loco-Motion” and “Beautiful.” The men also do a few ditties that their namesake co-wrote and others made famous, including “Natural Woman.”

“The purpose is to host an evening of music that people know, music that continues to resonate,” said band member DJ Bucciarelli. “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel.”

Bucciarelli added that he and teammates Michael Linden and Evan Jay Newman (who also plays piano) share personal stories and provide background information on the songs before they sing them. They really like to discuss the inspiration that sparked their creation.

“It’s kind of like Jersey Boys meets Carole King,” Bucciarelli opined, noting the tight three-part harmony and background vocals. “It’s still the sound you’re looking for.”

Founded in 2016, Carole’s Kings usually performs in intimate cabaret spaces in New York and Florida, but the group also headlines shows aboard the Celebrity, Princess and Norwegian cruise lines. In November, they take their act to Spain.

Ticket prices run from $42 to $48.

To be honest, King, who was born Carol Joan Klein, dropped out of Queens College to marry Gerry Goffin, her long-time writing partner. (Goffin and she had already written “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” for The Shirelles when she was 17 years old.)

Blessed with the Midas Touch, King’s trophy case includes several No. 1 Billboard hits, Grammys, Tonys, an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music, a Library of Congress Award, a special honor from the Kennedy Center, and inductions into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Heck, even her 1971 album “Tapestry” and the former Broadway show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” have won Grammys.

Add her acting, world tours, book, and the fact that her career is still going strong.

Due to a renovation of its Bayside headquarters, the Queensborough Performing Arts Center is presenting this concert at Marillac Hall at St. John’s. There’s free parking near the venue, but attendees are advised to enter the campus via Gate 4 in the vicinity of Utopia Parkway and 175th Street.

Images: Carole’s Kings