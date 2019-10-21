Clearview Expressway exit ramp gets $2.8 million in safety and aesthetic upgrades

The $2.8 million project to widen the Exit 2 ramp from the southbound side of the Clearview Expressway to Union Turnpike in Queens is complete.

The project also included the implementation of new turning lanes, sidewalk curb ramps and a new asphalt riding surface along with landscaping improvements, including the planting of 12 trees and more than 230 shrubs.

“Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, we continue to invest in our transportation infrastructure in New York City and throughout the state to ensure that people and commerce move efficiently and safely,” New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Widening this ramp in Queens will significantly improve traffic flow and enhance safety for both motorists and pedestrians along a very busy travel corridor that is important to the economic well-being of the borough.”

NYSDOT widened the southbound Exit 2 ramp from one lane to two in order to better accommodate the high volume of traffic when exiting the expressway. At the bottom of the Union Tunrpike ramp, NYSDOT split the left lane into two eastbound turning lanes and dedicated the right lane to vehicles turning westbound.

Additionally, the agency also installed a new traffic signal to accommodate the new lane configuration. According to NYSDOT, the improvements will ease the flow of traffic for private and commercial vehicles headed to Union Turnpike and relieve bottlenecks that happen when exiting traffic backed up onto the Clearview Expressway.

“These important enhancements will go a long way towards improving safety and driving conditions on the Clearview Expressway, which I and many of my constituents regularly travel on. Projects like this are critical to maintaining and upgrading our infrastructure here in Queens, and I applaud these continued investments in our borough’s roads and highways,” said Congresswoman Grace Meng.

The agency installed ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant sidewalk curb ramps at the Exit 2 ramp’s intersection with Union Turnpike. Other improvements included enhancing the ramp’s surface with an asphalt overlay, installing new drainage structures and cleaning existing ones.

“An exit off of a major roadway necessarily orients drivers to their surroundings and should feature every available measure for easeful navigation,” said Senator John Liu. “Thanks to the DOT, the Clearview Expressway is safer, more convenient and environmentally conscious with the restoration of the Exit 2 infrastructure.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic added, “Improving our roads, increasing safety, and relieving congestion on highways is a win-win-win for local residents, small businesses and travelers alike. I am pleased that Governor Cuomo continues prioritizing infrastructure investments in Eastern Queens.”

