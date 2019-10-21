Cops seek crooks behind string of grand larcenies in College Point

Cops are searching for suspects who have allegedly broken into vehicles to steal cash and credit cards on five different occasions before using the cards at local stores.

In all five incidents between Aug. 23 and Oct. 14, the crooks gained entry into vehicles parked in a lot in the vicinity of 15-06 132nd St., according to authorities. Once inside the vehicles, the suspects removed personal property, cash and credit cards. The credit cards were then used at local stores shortly after, police said.

Authorities on Sunday released details of the fifth incident.

Police said a 60-year-old man parked his vehicle in a lot at 135-05 20th Ave. and left it at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 14. Upon returning to his vehicle, the man discovered that his credit cards were removed from the center console and used at a nearby Target store, police said. The crooks allegedly made approximately $2,300 of unauthorized purchases using the victim’s American Express and Discover credit cards, according to authorities.

Police released photos and video of the suspects in connection with this incident on Sunday.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.