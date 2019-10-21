Latest luxury tower in Long Island City begins leasing apartments and ground-floor retail spaces

Leasing has officially begun for a new luxury building that was developed in Long Island City’s Dutch Kills neighborhood.

Located at 25-08 40th Ave., the Crescent Iron House will offer 23 studio to two-bedroom units with rents ranging from $2,300 to $4,500 per month, plus two ground-floor retail units that will be available for rent.

Marketing and leasing for the company will be exclusively handled by Modern Spaces. The building is being developed by Crescent Owners LLC.

“With the surge in new food, retail and cultural venues, many young professionals and couples are flocking to live in the Dutch Kills neighborhood,” said Alex Giannikas, licensed real estate salesperson at Modern Spaces. “Crescent Iron House is a great option for those looking for more spacious layouts and easy access to transit.”

Designed by T.F. Cusanelli & Filletti Architects, Crescent Iron House features a brick facade with ashburn stucco. The apartments offer spacious, open layouts with ashburn-stained wood floors throughout. Each unit will feature a gourmet kitchen with Absolute Black natural granite countertops and contemporary, subway tile backsplashes, with stainless-steel, top-line Blomberg appliances, as well as bathrooms with charcoal gray stone porcelain floors, subway tile backsplashes and Hansgrohe fixtures.

Crescent Iron House residents will have access to on-site parking, a terrace with views of the whole city, a game room, a fully equipped fitness room, bike storage, a laundry room and a dog shower. Plus, storage units are available for rent.

“Formerly an industrial area, the Dutch Kills micro-neighborhood has seen a major development boom since its rezoning in 2008,” said Gregory Kyroglou, managing director and licensed associate real estate broker at Modern Spaces. “With its unique blend of retail and residential spaces, Crescent Iron House will certainly add color to the up-and-coming streetscape.”

Crescent Iron House is just steps away from many local food and entertainment venues such as The Baroness, LIC Beer Project, Dutch Kills Centraal and Flux Factory, plus an abundance of public green spaces including Queensbridge Park, Dutch Kills Playground and several of Long Island City’s waterfront parks. The apartment is nearby the Queensboro Plaza and Queens Plaza subway stations, giving residents access to the B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, W, E and 7 subway lines.

For additional information about Crescent Iron House or to make an appointment to view one of the apartments or commercial spaces available for lease, call 718-644-9849, email CrescentIronHouse@modernspacesnyc.com or visit www.modernspacesnyc.com.