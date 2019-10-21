NYPD Boxing team returns to Resorts World Casino for Halloween fundraising event

The NYPD Boxing team will be the featured event at a special Halloween-themed pugilistic event at the Resorts World Casino New York City in Jamaica next week.

Fighters from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and the 110th Precinct in Corona will be on the fight card, along with officers from the Port Authority Police Department, Department of Correction Officers and members of the Department of Sanitation during the “smoker,” an NYPD tradition where cops with personal grudges would fight it out in the ring.

“Resorts World Casino New York City has been hosting the NYPD Boxing smokers for three years. We are grateful that NYPD Boxing has continued their relationship with us and chose us to partner with them,” Resorts World Director of PR and Community Development Michelle Stoddard said. “RWNYC recognizes the strides and progress that NYPD Boxing has made to implement camaraderie with NYPD officers and New York City youths.”

The proceeds of the event will go toward supporting the NYC Cops & Kids Boxing Program, which develops discipline and self-esteem with youth from across the five boroughs through the support and mentorship of the NYPD Boxing team members. The event will be celebrating the retirement of NYPD Lieutenant Dave Siev, who was an active member of the Cops & Kids Boxing Program.

“The 150/50 rule: it takes $150,000 to keep someone in jail for a year but only $50,000 to run a boxing gym that’s free for dozens of kids,” Siev said. The NYPD Cops & Kids Boxing Program was founded by legendary trainer Teddy Atlas in 1987.

“It’s Dave’s final smoker as an active NYPD Lieutenant, so it’s a very special event,” NYC Cops & Kids Program’s Pat Russo said. “If it was not for the monies raised by these great events there would not be a free NYC Cops & Kids Program that provides hundreds of inner-city youth a year with positive alternatives to the streets. All the while building long standing relationships between police officers and neighborhood youth.”

The event is Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Resorts World Casino New York City, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. Click here for tickets and more information.