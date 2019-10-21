Queens lawmakers applaud new advertising campaign and website that educates tenants on new rights

Queens lawmakers are applauding the de Blasio administration for launching a tenant protection ad campaign and website.

The advertisements educate tenants on their new rights under the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 and give renters the information they need to hold their landlords accountable.

“The State Legislature passed some of the most progressive rent reforms we’ve seen in decades, but if New Yorkers don’t know their rights, it will all be for nothing,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “This campaign will arm New Yorkers with the knowledge to fight harassment and stay in their homes.”

The ads will run from Oct. 21 to Dec. 15 and will be displayed in subways, bus shelters, small businesses, community newspapers, Link kiosks and online. The city’s Public Engagement Unit will be going door to door to make sure tenants know about the new protections and how to advocate for themselves.

“After years of displacement caused by rent laws that worked against them, New York’s tenants finally have a seat at the table thanks to a new Senate that eagerly championed housing affordability in a historic session,” state Senator Michael Gianaris said. “Our sweeping new laws provide the strongest tenant protections in decades and I am proud to have worked with grassroots organizers to deliver this historic progress. I am pleased the city is taking steps to ensure tenants are aware of their rights under the reforms we enacted.”

The new laws make it harder for landlords to evict tenants and strengthened protections for New Yorkers living in rent regulated apartments. The laws include protection from large security deposits and onerous application fees, as well as limits on how rent can increase and limits how much landlords can charge regulated tenants for building improvements.

“New York City faces a housing crisis that is seeing lifelong residents being pushed out of their homes. The various loopholes in the law exacerbated this crisis,” Assemblyman Brian Barnwell said. “Last state Legislative session, my colleagues and I successfully closed many of those loopholes that will keep many people in their homes. We have more work to do with housing reform, but this past legislative session was a landmark one for housing reform, and helping to address this housing crisis.”

If you have questions about your rights or worry you are being illegally harassed you can find more information at the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants’ new website or call 311.

“The new media campaign to educate New Yorkers about the Tenant Protection Act of 2019 will prevent so many families from facing unfair evictions,” Councilwoman Adrienne Adams said. “I applaud the administration for their efforts to alert residents to their rights. This is simply a matter of justice that will help vulnerable renters from losing the roof over their head.”

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said passing the new laws was just the first step.

“Now we must do our part to educate the public about their rights and all of the resources available to them,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants and the city’s Public Engagement Unit to spread the word.”