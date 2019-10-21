Springfield Gardens High School senior nominated for USA football award

USA Football recently chose a high school football player from Jamaica as a nominee for the “Heart of A Giant Award.”

Coach Charles Yarborough nominated Jordan Kirkland, a senior at Springfield Gardens High School, for his determination to recover after tearing his ACL and meniscus.

“Playing sparingly his junior season, he fought through a lot of frustration knowing that he had not completely recovered from his injury. That said, he always remained positive and upbeat and continued to do what he needed to do to work back to form,” said Yarborough.

Kirkland had to undergo seven months of physical therapy before he could return to playing football.

“If it wasn’t for football, I don’t think that I would have been able to understand that an injury can’t determine the rest of your life,” said Kirkland.

The award recognizes players in the tri-state area based on the categories of commitment, dedication, character, teamwork and will. After being nominated by his coach, Kirkland was selected by USA Football as a top nominee. The finalists will be decided by an online vote.

Athletes are announced 10 per week over a six-week span. One athlete with the most votes will be chosen each week as well as an additional four based on work ethic and character making 10 total finalists.

In order to vote, visit, usafootball.com/hoagvote/.