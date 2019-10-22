Early morning fire in Woodside apartment building leaves four people injured: FDNY

The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a Woodside apartment building early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, at 3:38 a.m. on Oct. 22, the FDNY responded to a call of a fire at 41-25 71st St. Upon their arrival, firefighters found that the fire had broken out on the first floor of the three-story building.

Additional FDNY and EMS units were deployed to the scene and the fire was brought under control by 4:12 a.m.

Four victims — two civilians and two firefighters — were transported to Elmhurst Hospital with minor injuries.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.