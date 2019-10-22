Here are 7 bars and taprooms in Queens where you can celebrate Halloween this year

Who ever said that Halloween was just for kids?

Many places throughout the borough are gearing up for Halloween with a ton of special parties and events. Here are a few bars and taprooms in Queens where adults can get into the Halloween spirit.

SingleCut Taproom — 19-33 37th St., Astoria

Come to SingleCut Taproom on Oct. 26 for a spooky, pre-Halloween time. In addition to offering scary Halloween snacks and live music, SingleCut will offer guests a haunted brewery tour to get you really spooked. Plus, there will be a costume contest, so grab your scariest costume and stop by!

Nowadays – 56-06 Wyckoff Ave., Ridgewood

Nowadays in Ridgewood is hosting two Halloween events that you won’t want to miss (but only if you’re 21 or older). On Oct. 26, it will host a Nowadays Nonstop party that will go all night long, with live music, brews and no plans of stopping until the following night. And on Oct. 31, Nowadays is teaming up with the Spectrum to host a show that will go all night long on Halloween. Tickets are available for both events on the Nowadays website.

Bourbon Street – 40-12 Bell Blvd., Bayside

Bayside’s Bourbon Street is hosting two special Halloween events. On Oct. 25, Bourbon will hold a Halloween Singles Mingle Night with drink and apps specials. Come in costume and you’ll get your first drink for free. The next night, Bourbon Street is hosting a Halloween bash, complete with a live DJ and a costume contest. Prizes will be handed out to the best costume, as well as the scariest, funniest and sexiest costumes.

Forest Hills Station House – 106-11 71st Ave., Forest Hills

On Oct. 26, Forest Hills Station House will host its 7th annual Great Pumpkin Showdown. In addition to having a sizable list of fall-themed draft beers and food specials, patrons — who are encouraged to come in costume — can enjoy live music and even drink from a pumpkin.

Amazura — 91-12 144th Pl., Jamaica

Like in years past, Amazura will host its annual Purge Halloween Party on Oct. 31 with reggae, soca and hip-hop music by top New York DJs. Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory. Doors will open at 10 p.m. and the party will continue until 4 a.m. Tickets are available here.

Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden — 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

Get ready for one of the biggest parties of the month: On Oct. 26, Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden is hosting a costume party. The fun gets started at 6:30 p.m. with food, drinks and music, and prizes will be available for the best costumes of the night. Be sure to swing by on Oct. 31 for Bohemian Hall’s weekly trivia night!

Neir’s Tavern – 87-48 78th St., Woodhaven

This year, Neir’s Tavern is celebrating Halloween twice. On Oct. 26, Neir’s is hosting its annual Halloween party at 8 p.m. with karaoke, music and a costume contest. In addition to awarding prizes for first, second and third place costumes, anyone who shows up in costume will go home with a surprise gift! Don’t forget to swing by Neir’s on Oct. 31 as well – Neir’s is partnering with Shine Box Comedy to host another Halloween party with a comedy show.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.