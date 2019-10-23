Jamaica man gets 19 years to life in prison for brutally murdering a man with a kitchen knife: DA

A Jamaica man will spend decades in prison for murdering another man in his home back in 2017, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Marque Copeland, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon this past July. He was sentenced to spend 19 years to life in prison on Oct. 22.

“The victim was viciously and unexpectedly attacked by the defendant with a knife inside a home where the defendant was staying,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The victim unfortunately bled to death on the kitchen floor. The sentence imposed by the Court ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his brutal acts.”

According to trial testimony, at around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2017, 39-year-old Christopher Cody went to Copeland’s 116th street home to settle an ongoing dispute between the men. Cody was greeted by an acquaintance of Copeland, who let him into the house.

Cody went into the kitchen and when he reached the basement, he was met by Copeland, who attacked him with a knife.

Copeland proceeded to stab Cody multiple times his face, torso and body before fleeing the scene. Cody suffered a total of 12 stab wounds and ultimately bled to death.