Thief snatches senior man’s wallet and punches him while inside a Jamaica liquor store: cops

Cops are looking for the crook who punched and robbed a senior man inside a Jamaica liquor store.

Authorities say that at 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 17, a 74-year-old man was making a purchase at a liquor store, located at 164-09 89th Ave., when an unknown man approached him from behind and tried to take his wallet. When the victim tried to resist, the suspect punched him in the head, police said.

The crook fled with the wallet — which contained $1,300 in cash — toward 164th Street, according to authorities.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result of the incident. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

On Oct. 22, the NYPD released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.