Empanada Papa signs on as exclusive empanada vendor for Hello Panda Festival at Citi Field

Food will be a prominent feature at the Hello Panda Festival through its partnership with World’s Fare, organizers of the largest and most diverse food and drink event in New York City.

Tastemakers will curate the festival’s tented and heated food pavilion, which will be comprised of 60 vendors representing different cuisines and cultures, offering a diverse selection of global culinary treats.

Empanada Papa, founded by Chef Pedro, has been officially selected as the exclusive empanada vendor for the event. In their family, they celebrated the holidays with some home-made empanadas created from scratch by their beloved grandma. She left such an impact with her empanadas that Chef Pedro had to keep the tradition going.

Chef Pedro put his culinary background into play using his own recipes to put together some of the tastiest Empanadas you have ever tasted. He created his own dough, fillings, and hot sauces, and takes a lot of pride in using the best products — all the proteins used are antibiotic free, pasture raised and natural. Empanada Papa is passionate about their work and delivering an authentic experience.

Find them and more global eats this winter from Dec. 6 through Jan, 26, 2020 at The World’s Fare at Citi Field. Get your tickets now to experience the largest lantern festival in North America at www.HelloPandaFest.com.

Citi Field is centrally located in New York City with parking and many public transportation options. Check out www.TheWorldsFare.nyc for more information.