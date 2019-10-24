See who reigns supreme at the 4th Annual Chicken Soup Cook-Off in Flushing

Warm and comforting chicken soup takes on a competitive twist next month in Flushing.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Temple Beth Sholom of Flushing will host its fourth annual Chicken Soup Cook-Off. Judges Gregg Sullivan of BaysideLiveTV, Chefs Bret Reichler and Adam Gandelman and journalist Merle Exit will determine whose chicken soup reigns supreme.

This year, 16 vendors from Bayside, Flushing, Whitestone, New Hyde Park, Great Neck, and Freeport will compete for the title of “best chicken soup.” Judges will pick the vendors who will win in the prize categories of the competition.

Vendors are also eligible for the People’s Choice Award, wherein event attendees cast their votes for their favorite bowl of soup.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets for $18 or $6 for children 5 to 13 years old. Family tickets are $50 and children under 5 can enter for free. In addition to delectable soups, attendees can also enjoy bagels from The Bagel Shoppe and ice cream from Ben & Teena’s.

Participants can also win dozens of raffle prizes, including gift certificates to local restaurants and food stores.

“Our Chicken Soup Cook-Offs are a delectable success,” Ways & Means Committee Chairman Barry Packer said. “So please call the temple office ahead of time to make your reservations because we all know from that red and white can of soup that ‘Soup is Good Food’.”

Temple Beth Sholom of Flushing is located at 171-39 Northern Blvd. To RSVP, call the temple at 718-463-4143. For more information, visit templebethsholom.org or find them on Facebook.