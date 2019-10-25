NYPD searching for crook who robbed two teens at knifepoint in a Jamaica subway station

Cops are looking for the fiend who robbed two teenagers at knifepoint in a Jamaica subway station.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were walking in the mezzanine of the Parsons Boulevard subway station at 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 20 when they were approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to put the 16-year-old in a headlock and pointed a knife at the 17-year-old while demanding their property.

The victims complied and handed over $10 in cash and a pair of AirPods. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On Oct. 25, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.