Cops seek person of interest in connection with Jackson Heights shooting

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in Jackson Heights over the summer.

According to police, an unidentified gunman shot a 26-year-old man at 11:05 p.m. on July 12 in front of a residence on 95th Street near 35th Avenue. The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The man wanted for questioning has been identified as 31-year-old Jason Campbell. Anyone with information in regard to Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

