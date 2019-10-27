Cops seek crooks who robbed and assaulted a man in Briarwood

Police are searching for the crooks who allegedly robbed and assaulted a 47-year-old man in Briarwood last month.

Authorities say the victim was walking on 150th Street at 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 when two men approached him from behind and began punching and kicking him, causing a laceration to his right eye.

The suspects nabbed the victim’s wallet — which contained credit cards — before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said. EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police say both suspects have dark complexions and short, dark hair. One was last seen wearing black jeans, a white tank top, and black and white sneakers, while the other was last seen wearing faded blue jeans, a black and grey hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects taken at Green Acres Mall, where police say they attempted to make unauthorized charges with the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.