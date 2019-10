A 14-year-old boy was shot to death in Jamaica Saturday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a report of an assault at Baisley Park Houses around 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 and upon arriving at the scene, officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to his neck.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy’s identity is pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,.