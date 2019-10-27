Victoria’s Secrets: Polish American networking

I often refer to my world as a giant spider web, with one person connecting me to the next.

My dear friend Lydia Sarfati, who I met through another treasured friend Lois Christie, introduced me to Agata Golubiewska and her husband Maciej, who is the consul general of Poland.

Agata is an entrepreneur who is having a child in a month, but that has not held her back from creating a business summit to offer critical opportunities for hundreds of women to meet and do business with each other in Central Europe.

Through our new friendship, Agata asked me to speak at a VIP party at the stunning consulate on Madison Avenue the night before the conference. It was a powerful opportunity for me to meet new spectacular women. And I did!

I learned that Poland is now the economic engine and fastest-growing Central European country and it offers many opportunities to entrepreneurs.

On the night before the conference, Agata asked me to join a panel with Lydia — also an entrepreneur like me — along with a woman from an international accounting firm and another in the leadership of the United Nations.

We shared our experiences of starting our businesses and for the corporate women going up the ranks of success.

Although we all know that there is still a glass ceiling preventing larger numbers of women from being the CEO of their companies, Lydia and I found it possible because we led and built our companies. Too few women are in that position.

The next day at the conference, I met new people from European countries who hoped to make meaningful connections to broaden their relationships. I was one of them.

The co-sponsor of the meeting was Cultural Vista, a company that helps bring exchange students to over 130 companies. For years, our company participated by having Korean students spend six-month shifts in our offices. They were great young people here to perfect their English and business skills and proved to be great assets on many levels.

Sitting next to me was Agnieszka Kulikowski, the sales manager of Lot Polish Airlines. We got to chat and it turned out she lived in the town next to me. That’s the treasure of spreading my web of friendships. May it continue to grow!

“Last Rites”

My cousin Judy Nenner was a dear real friend as well as a beloved relative. Her life was cut short by lung cancer, but I kept my friendship with her husband Fred after she passed.

Fred, as Judy was, is a talented highly trained social worker. His path took him to work for decades at the former Lutheran Hospital as a medical ethicist and private psychotherapist.

He just published “Last Rites,” a fascinating book recounting the life and death of beloved community members in a small town.

Fred is a great storyteller and his writing made me turn each page feeling like I knew and cared about the people and the world they live in. He draws a beautiful moving picture of them.

I recommend you also read “Last Rites” by Fred Nenner, available on Amazon.