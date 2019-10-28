Driver fatally strikes pedestrian in Jackson Heights: NYPD

A senior driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Jackson Heights on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a collision at the intersection of Astoria Boulevard and 93rd Street just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 27. EMS arrived and transported 50-year-old German Gutierrez to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 66-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on Astoria Boulevard inside of a 2016 Lexus SUV when he struck Gutierrez, who was attempting cross Astoria Boulevard north to south near 93rd Street, outside the marked crosswalk, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was not arrested.

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.